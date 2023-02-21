Local Listings
Hollis Daniels III takes stand in Week 3 of capital murder trial

Hollis Daniels at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Feb. 17, 2023.
Hollis Daniels at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Feb. 17, 2023.(Kase Wilbanks, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday marks the beginning of the third week of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels III, who is expected to take the stand today.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

The courtroom has heard the remaining testimony from Daniels’ mother, Janis. The State questioned her about several comments she made to Daniels over the phone while he was in custody.

The State asked her if she remembered refusing to send Daniels’ hip hop magazines, telling him not to talk about rap songs and to be “model inmate.” She was also asked if she remembered warning her son that people would say he was in a normal state of mind at the time of the shooting, but that he was not.

Janis stated she did not remember these comments.

Janis said her son made the final decision to return to Texas Tech the year of the deadly shooting of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr. She also stated he refused mental health counseling because he believed it was for “weak people.”

DA Sunshine Stanek told Janis several witnesses have testified to her being a bad mother. Stanek told Janis “I am here to tell you this is not your fault.”

The defense questioned Janis about moving her son’s belongings out of his dorm after the shooting. Janis stated she found a planner with “suicidal sketches” in it.

The courtroom is currently waiting for Hollis Daniels III to take the stand. This will be the first time Daniels has publicly commented.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is reporting from the courtroom:

