KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Elias

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Elias KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a three-year-old lab/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

Elias is goofy and entertaining. He loves to play with other dogs and toys. Elias is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bixby.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.