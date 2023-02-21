Lubbock area residents arrested in ‘Operation Janus’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Federal agents in concert with LPD have arrested Cassidy Lush and David Espinoza of Lubbock, Texas, and Shemar Green of Snyder, Texas as part of a larger operation executed throughout the state called “Operation Janus.”

Green was arrested and charged with possession and transportation of child pornography, Lush was charged with distribution of child pornography, and Espinoza was charged with possession of child pornography.

The arrests are the result of a month-long investigation intended to rescue children who are the victims of online sexual exploitation.

Other individuals charged, including multiple juveniles, were largely from the metroplex with one from as far ways as Alaska.

All of these arrests were made possible through the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. From January 16 through February 10, a group of highly skilled analysts took part in “Operation Janus.”

They say the suspects would share sexually explicit photos of children as young as infants.

Police say employers of suspects in what they describe as “positions of trust” have been notified which includes at least one Dallas firefighter, multiple teachers, and a member of the metroplex clergy.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.