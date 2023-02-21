Lubbock-Con 2023 returns to The Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s largest pop culture convention returns for its 6th year! Bring the whole family and your friends. Or come and make new ones while you spend the weekend shopping, entering tournaments, watching live performances, Laser Tag, Escape rooms, costumed characters, playing in a free play arcade and so much more! Meet some special guests including actors, voice actors, comic book artists, gaming authors, local cosplayers, and an amazing Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine replica! Check out over 100 vendors, artists, organizations, and more! Plan your day for captivating demonstrations and discussions, and enjoy our FREE kids area with hands-on activities from local businesses and organizations. Come in costume or just come as yourself!! It is a great weekend to spend time with pop culture fans from Lubbock and the surrounding areas. You can’t do everything in one day, so come out on both days! Lubbock-Con is brought to you by local fans and volunteers made exclusively for the Lubbock community, and sponsored by Texas Tech College of Media and Communication and the Department of Journalism and Creative Media Industries. Geek out all weekend starting February 25th from 10am to 6pm (with the Cosplay Contest starting at 6 pm in the Banquet Hall) and February 26th from 11am to 5pm. We’ll see you there!

Talking points

Lubbock-Con is Lubbock’s only non-profit pop-culture convention. Ran completely by local volunteers, artists, business owners and all around fans. And we are still the biggest convention of the type in Lubbock and the surrounding community.

We will have a replica of the “Back to the Future” DeLorean Time Machine.

Wild Bill’s Sodas will be present, and if you purchase a mug or bring one of their old ones, you can get refills all weekend long!

Tickets are $20 on Saturday and $15 Sunday at the door. Plus ticketing fees.

This weekend we will be set up in the lobby at Lubbock Premiere Cinemas IMAX at the South Plains Mall for the “Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania” movie premiere with your last chance to get the$22 Weekend Passes. And an Ant-Man cosplayer will be present for photo ops!

An-Man Premiere Event will be on Friday Feb 17th from 6 pm - 10 pm Sat Feb 18th from 4pm - 9 pm

Special Guests

Michael Welch - Been in over 110 film and television productions including The Twilight Film Series, Z Nation, Joan of Arcadia, Star Trek Insurrection, The Final Wish, Stargate SG-1, The Last Shootout, Hot Seat, and Quantum Leap.

Nicolas Roye - Voice Actor for major roles in video games, animation, anime, and commercials. He has worked for the following titles: Echo-216 aka “The Pilot” - HALO Infinite, Octavio “Octane” Silva - Apex Legends, Cesar Ruiz/Hal Cantos - Cyberpunk 2077, Marvels Avengers, Resident Evil: Resistance, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Anime Voices: Web-Ster - Spidey and his Amazing friends, Matt - Digimon Adventure Movie, Shisui Uchiha - Naruto, Tetta Kisaki - Tokyo Revengers, and Junpei - Jujutsu Kaisen.

Michael Haspil - A veteran and a science fiction and fantasy author and amateur Egyptologist. Hosts the “Quantum Froth Dispatch” podcast. Has a book out called “Graveyard Shift”. And has Warhammer 40K stories from the popular tabletop strategy games.

Brent Peeples - an accomplished comic artist that’s worked on such titles as Action Comics, Flash, Swamp Thing, Major X and most recently on Spider-Man: Lost Hunt & Ghost Rider. He’ll be signing books and sketching, he’ll also have some original published artwork with him for sale!

