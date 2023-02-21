Lubbock couple warning drivers after they say truck forced them off the road near Ropesville

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is recovering from a broken neck as his wife warns other drivers after they say a vehicle pushed them off the highway outside Ropesville last week. On February 11, Jeffery Statham and Sarah Smith were driving between Ropesville and Lubbock on the Brownfield Highway near Oxen Road. Smith was in the driver’s seat when she says another driver nearly took her husband’s life.

Smith says while she was passing a large white truck with a horse trailer, it started veering into her lane. She says she tried to slow down, but the truck kept coming, forcing them off the road and into the median, first hitting a sign before flipping end-over-end.

“We hit the little median thing, flew in the air, the nose started tipping down and I saw grass and the road. I was like, I shouldn’t be seeing that right now,” Smith said.

After rolling several times, the car rested upright. Statham was trapped in the passenger’s seat, as doctors later discovered, with a broken neck.

Statham was riding in the passenger seat when his wife says a white truck forced them off the road. (KCBD)

“I remember looking over, ‘Are you OK, are you OK? Like, are you alive? Please tell me something.’ And I saw he was OK and screaming in pain, of course. But he was OK and breathing,” Smith said.

Smith got out to call for help, but several people were already rushing to them.

“There had to be at least 15 cars, probably. Just so many people, I couldn’t be more thankful for all of them,” she said.

However, one vehicle was missing after the crash. Smith says the truck had driven off. She posted their story on the Nextdoor app, and says a woman commented a vehicle with that description did the same thing to their family Sunday morning.

“Thankfully they’re okay, their car and their family are okay. They’re safe. But, it could’ve ended up the same way or worse. And who’s to say it’s not going to happen again if that person keeps being negligent, it’s just not safe,” Smith said.

Smith walked away with minor injuries and is helping her husband as he recovers from a spinal fusion surgery.

“You don’t want to go through life without him, cause he makes it a lot better. You make it so much better and I don’t, I can’t imagine life without him. I couldn’t be more thankful that he’s still here,” she said.

The group that helped the couple after the crash included a firefighter from Seagraves, a nurse from Plains, and another woman who gave Smith a blanket. The blanket traveled with them in the ambulance, comforted them in the hospital, and is now in their bed at home as Statham recovers.

Sergeant Johnny Bures says DPS responded to the crash that Saturday night around 8 p. m. He says a trooper was told a white truck pulling a trailer had begun to move into their (Smith and Statham’s) lane. Troopers are investigating the crash and are working to find more information on the vehicle and its driver.

