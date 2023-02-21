Lubbock man indicted after running over girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jonathan Shadden, 33, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury after running over his girlfriend in front of Bier House at 2009 Broadway Avenue in late January.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested

When police arrived, officers found a car parked in the middle of Broadway. Shadden was sitting in the driver’s seat holding an injured woman. The police report stated she was bleeding and that Shadden’s car and hands had blood on them.

The report describes a video taken by a witness at the scene:

Shadden jumped into the driver’s seat and began to reverse out of the parking lot and onto the street. The woman attempts to grab onto the passenger side of the car. The 33-year-old then accelerates and sharply turns toward the woman, hitting her and throwing her to the ground. The car’s front end then runs her over. The video ends with her lying on the ground, not moving.

Officers spoke to Shadden at the scene, who stated he did not mean to hurt her. He also told police he’d had foot pain while reversing the car; he stated that this could have contributed to the incident.

Shadden is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and possession. His bond is set at a combined $110,000. If convicted, he faces 2-20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.