LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - IT’S TIME for Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ 24th annual Mardi Gras Celebration. The festivities will take place on Tuesday, February 28th from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall. This spectacular event will include more than 37 food booths (with selections from your favorite local restaurants), music by Bo Garza, a large silent auction, cash bars, a Mardi Gras King (KLBK’s Jacob Riley) and Queen (KLBK’s Terri Furman), plus a variety of activities and other entertainment. Colorful beads will be available to make the evening even more festive. There will be a large Children’s Area including a gaming trailer, bouncers, face & hair painting, and much more to keep the kiddos entertained. There is no extra charge for children’s activities.

Event tickets are $50 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under and can be purchased in advance at lubbockmealsonwheels.org, at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, any Select-A-Seat location (service charge applies), or for $55 at the door. We accept cash, checks, and credit cards and will be happy to mail or hold tickets. There will be two benefit drawings with only 1,000 tickets sold in each drawing. One drawing is for a $1,000 Southwest Airlines gift card and the other is for a $1,000 Amazon gift card. Please join us for a fantastic and fun evening and support a great program that helps people remain at home, well-fed, and independent in our community. For more information call Lubbock Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971 or check us out at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. With the help of more than 1,600 volunteers, over 230,000 meals were delivered in 2022. We are currently delivering 70 routes, serving both Lubbock and Wolfforth. We receive no government funding and are not a United Way agency.

