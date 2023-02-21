Local Listings
Marion Montoya’s family awaiting justice in 2020 murder

Trevor Rowe charged with capital murder of 10-month-old
A judge has yet to set a trial date for a Lubbock man accused of killing 10-month-old Marion Montoya in 2020.
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A judge has yet to set a trial date for a Lubbock man accused of killing 10-month-old Marion Montoya in 2020.

Marion would have turned four years old this month. She was learning to walk and talk before her death at just 10 months old.

Sheliah Montoya, Marion’s grandmother says, “She was crammed in a backpack, she was scrunched up.”

Trevor Rowe, Marion’s mother’s boyfriend is charged with her death. Rowe remains in jail, charged with capital murder.

Marion’s father, Emilio Montoya says, “We are just still waiting on a trial date, supposedly it got held up because of COVID.”

It’s been three years without Marion and still no sign of a trial or justice for her murder.

“Do you call it justice or injustice because nothing has happened yet,” said Sheliah.

Marion’s father says this is not the first time that the justice system has failed their family.

“The last week we had her before she passed we called because we had seen some bruises on her leg, and I called the CPS worker and she told me she didn’t have time to come out and look at her today,” said Emilio.

Marion did not have another day.

“They didn’t listen to us, they didn’t treat us with respect,” said Emilio.

Now, three years later, all the family has left of Marion are her favorite stuffed animals, and the memories she left behind.

“She wasn’t afraid of anyone, you could take her somewhere and she was just happy,” said Sheliah.

As the family waits for justice to prevail, they are fighting for change.

“Our goal still is to get help to do what we are going to call the Marion Montoya bill, to protect other kids that are in the same situation,” Sheliah said.

