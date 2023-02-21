Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

More wind, and possibly thunderstorms

By Steve Divine
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be windier, and warmer, than yesterday. Tomorrow will be even windier.

Winds this afternoon may gust around 50 mph in the Lubbock area, and near 60 mph in the northwestern viewing area. Tomorrow gusts from around 60 mph to near 70 mph will be possible.

Both days are NO BURN days since the wildfire danger will be critical. Any fire would spread rapidly and be very difficult to bring under control.

Both days blowing dust is expected. Areas of low visibility in blowing dust are likely. Drive to conditions. Turn on your vehicles day running light or low beam headlights.

Strong winds today, spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening, even stronger winds tomorrow.
Strong winds today, spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening, even stronger winds tomorrow.(KCBD First Alert)

Because of the stronger winds, perhaps similar to last Tuesday’s high wind event, the KCBD First Alert Forecast Team is designating tomorrow, Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day. Tomorrow’s strong winds may damage structures in poor repair, such as fences, roofs and sheds. The wind will make driving difficult and may otherwise interfere with your typical daily routine.

Spotty rain showers are likely and a few thunderstorms possible this evening. Where it does rain, most amounts will be light. The exception will be rain accompanying thunderstorms. These showers may produce a quarter inch or more of rain. Other than strong wind gusts, severe weather is not expected in the viewing area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded...
Suspect in custody after Ransom Canyon SWAT call out
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Bradlee Don Davis mugshot
Lorenzo ISD board member arrested on felony charge, reportedly shot at “hot rodding” vehicle
First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at 87th...
One seriously injured in south Lubbock motorcycle crash
Wear crimson for Preston Ralston
Dalhart High School to wear Crimson and OU gear in honor of Preston Ralston

Latest News

Today will be windier, and warmer, and tomorrow will be even windier.
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 21
West to southwest winds will return on Tuesday at speeds of 35-50 mph and increase to possibly...
Wind, rain, dust, and fire danger for the next two days
First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast 02/20/23 @ 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 02/20/23 @ 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 02/20/23 @ 6 p.m.