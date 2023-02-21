More wind, and possibly thunderstorms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be windier, and warmer, than yesterday. Tomorrow will be even windier.

Winds this afternoon may gust around 50 mph in the Lubbock area, and near 60 mph in the northwestern viewing area. Tomorrow gusts from around 60 mph to near 70 mph will be possible.

Both days are NO BURN days since the wildfire danger will be critical. Any fire would spread rapidly and be very difficult to bring under control.

Both days blowing dust is expected. Areas of low visibility in blowing dust are likely. Drive to conditions. Turn on your vehicles day running light or low beam headlights.

Strong winds today, spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening, even stronger winds tomorrow. (KCBD First Alert)

Because of the stronger winds, perhaps similar to last Tuesday’s high wind event, the KCBD First Alert Forecast Team is designating tomorrow, Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day. Tomorrow’s strong winds may damage structures in poor repair, such as fences, roofs and sheds. The wind will make driving difficult and may otherwise interfere with your typical daily routine.

Spotty rain showers are likely and a few thunderstorms possible this evening. Where it does rain, most amounts will be light. The exception will be rain accompanying thunderstorms. These showers may produce a quarter inch or more of rain. Other than strong wind gusts, severe weather is not expected in the viewing area.

