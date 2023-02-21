Olton ISD releases early for suspected carbon monoxide leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD has issued an early release notice to parents due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

The district noted that no sensors had gone off at this time, but they made the decision to dismiss early “out of an abundance of caution.”

The notice continues on to say they have called a specialist to test the campus.

Earlier this month the district announced they were closing the schools following an early dismissal due to a carbon monoxide leak. The leak was eventually traced to the school kitchen where Inspectors found that carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide were building up since there was less airflow during the extended period of cold weather.

