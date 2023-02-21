Representatives file bill to improve benefits for first responders, named after Lubbock firefighter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several Lubbock representatives have authored and filed the “Matt Dawson Act,” which aims to improve benefits for first responders across Texas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Matt Dawson recognized as Unsung Hero by Lubbock first responders

The act is named after Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson, who was injured in the line of duty and suffered a continuing disability, according to a release. The Matt Dawson Act could improve long-term workers’ compensation for first responders.

Sen. Charles Perry, Rep. Dustin Burrows and Rep. Carl Tepper wrote the House bill.

They provided the following statements:

“First responders do not hesitate to risk their lives to save ours. The least we can do is take care of them and their families when they’re injured. This legislation will reduce the administrative burdens for permanently disabled first responders to receive the benefits they deserve,” Perry stated.

“The fear of uncertain outcomes and difficulties faced by firefighters in simply trying to recover through the workers’ comp system is a deterrent to good people entering the public safety field. This bill will improve and expedite decisions related to benefits and coverage,” Burrows said.

“It is without debate or reluctance that Matt Dawson, and other first responders in the line of duty, have earned consideration that supports them in the event of permanent injury and more. This meaningful legislation ensures that Matt will receive well-deserved peace and security from a grateful public,” Tepper stated.

