Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Representatives file bill to improve benefits for first responders, named after Lubbock firefighter

Matt Dawson
Matt Dawson(Matt Dawson)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several Lubbock representatives have authored and filed the “Matt Dawson Act,” which aims to improve benefits for first responders across Texas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Matt Dawson recognized as Unsung Hero by Lubbock first responders

The act is named after Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson, who was injured in the line of duty and suffered a continuing disability, according to a release. The Matt Dawson Act could improve long-term workers’ compensation for first responders.

Sen. Charles Perry, Rep. Dustin Burrows and Rep. Carl Tepper wrote the House bill.

They provided the following statements:

“First responders do not hesitate to risk their lives to save ours. The least we can do is take care of them and their families when they’re injured. This legislation will reduce the administrative burdens for permanently disabled first responders to receive the benefits they deserve,” Perry stated.

“The fear of uncertain outcomes and difficulties faced by firefighters in simply trying to recover through the workers’ comp system is a deterrent to good people entering the public safety field. This bill will improve and expedite decisions related to benefits and coverage,” Burrows said.

“It is without debate or reluctance that Matt Dawson, and other first responders in the line of duty, have earned consideration that supports them in the event of permanent injury and more. This meaningful legislation ensures that Matt will receive well-deserved peace and security from a grateful public,” Tepper stated.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded...
Suspect in custody after Ransom Canyon SWAT call out
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Bradlee Don Davis mugshot
Lorenzo ISD board member arrested on felony charge, reportedly shot at “hot rodding” vehicle
A Lubbock couple is warning other drivers after it says a truck forced them off the road...
Lubbock couple warning drivers after they say truck forced them off the road near Ropesville
First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at 87th...
One seriously injured in south Lubbock motorcycle crash

Latest News

Malcolm Dixon, 27
Malcolm Dixon sentenced to 28 years in prison
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
DJ Sancho defense seeks mistrial saying jurors were on social media
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Lubbock man indicted after running over girlfriend
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges after a woman was found dead in the...
Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting woman, leaving her in roadway in south Lubbock Co.