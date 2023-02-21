Sentencing begins for Charles Sanchez

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another jury panel will begin hearing testimony in the sentencing of a Lubbock DJ tomorrow morning.

Jurors convicted Charles Sanchez of three counts of indecency with a child last Friday.

The defendant, also known as “DJ Sancho,” illegally touched two young girls in 2017 and 2018, even providing the 12-year-old victim alcohol at the time.

Despite a lack of physical evidence, the victims testified Thursday and Friday telling the jury they looked up to Sanchez and that he took advantage of his position as a father figure.

Sanchez faces up to 20 years in prison for two of the three charges.

