Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Sentencing begins for Charles Sanchez

Another jury panel will begin hearing testimony in the sentencing of a Lubbock DJ tomorrow morning.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another jury panel will begin hearing testimony in the sentencing of a Lubbock DJ tomorrow morning.

Jurors convicted Charles Sanchez of three counts of indecency with a child last Friday.

The defendant, also known as “DJ Sancho,” illegally touched two young girls in 2017 and 2018, even providing the 12-year-old victim alcohol at the time.

Despite a lack of physical evidence, the victims testified Thursday and Friday telling the jury they looked up to Sanchez and that he took advantage of his position as a father figure.

Sanchez faces up to 20 years in prison for two of the three charges.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 3 (Girls)
Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Teams
Bradlee Don Davis mugshot
Lorenzo ISD board member arrested on felony charge, reportedly shot at “hot rodding” vehicle
Lubbock Police Department vehicles
LPD to conduct crash investigations on Monday, Tuesday morning

Latest News

Montoya family with Marion's favorite toys
Marion Montoya’s family awaiting justice in 2020 murder
Marion Montoya's family waits for trial
Marion Montoya's family waits for trial
Dixon sentencing to begin Tuesday
Sentencing for Malcom Dixon to begin tomorrow
Dixon sentencing to begin Tuesday
Dixon sentencing to begin Tuesday