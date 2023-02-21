Local Listings
Sentencing for Malcom Dixon to begin tomorrow

The sentencing phase will begin tomorrow morning in the trial of a Lubbock man convicted of severely injuring a 14-month-old girl.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sentencing phase will begin tomorrow morning in the trial of a Lubbock man convicted of severely injuring a 14-month-old girl.

Malcolm Dixon faces punishment for aggravated assault after he threw the child on the floor back in 2020.

The injury was so severe surgeons had to remove portions of the child’s brain, rendering her unable to walk, talk, or eat on her own.

We will have live coverage of these cases tomorrow.

