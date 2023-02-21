Suspect in custody after Ransom Canyon SWAT call out

RANSOM CANYON, Texas (KCBD) - Ransom Canyon PD requested the assistance of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT with a barricaded subject.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was called to 32 East Canyon View Drive in Ransom Canyon at 2:37 p.m. on February 20th, to assist Ransom Canyon PD with an individual who barricaded himself inside a residence.

At approximately 7:30 p.m.; Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT members took the suspect into custody.

This is still an ongoing investigation by Ransom Canyon PD

