Traffic delays expected after crash on South Loop 289

Emergency crews are on scene of a crash at South Loop & Quaker. Expect traffic delays.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to South Loop 289 for reports of a crash.

The crash occurred just after 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The eastbound lanes of the Loop will be closed off from the Quaker Avenue exit to Peoria Avenue.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while crews clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

