Tuesday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial continues into its third week
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -
Week 3 of Hollis Daniels capital murder trial
- Testimony resumes today in the sentencing phase of the Hollis Daniels capital murder trial
- The defense is expected to continue question his mother today
- Continuing coverage: Daniels trial continues into its third week
Lorenzo ISD school board member arrested
- Lorenzo ISD school board member Bradlee Davis will be arraigned today after being arrest for deadly conduct
- Investigators say he shot at a teenager driving outside his home
- Details here: Lorenzo ISD board member arrested on felony charge, reportedly shot at “hot rodding” vehicle
Michigan State University students return
- Michigan State University students returned to class one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others
- Two of the injured remain in critical condition
- Read more here: Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Deadly aftershock injures 200 in Turkey
- Another earthquake, this time a 6.3 magnitude tremor, killed at least eight people and injured nearly 300 others in Turkey
- It struck in the same area where a 7.8 magnitude quake killed more than 47,000 people two weeks ago in Turkey and Syria
- Follow the latest developments: Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Biden travels to Poland
- Pres. Biden is now in Poland following a surprise trip to Ukraine on President’s Day
- The president announced more aid to Ukraine, including military equipment and ammunition
- Read more here: Biden to rally allies as Ukraine war gets more complicated
