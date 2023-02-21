Tuesday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial continues into its third week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Week 3 of Hollis Daniels capital murder trial

Testimony resumes today in the sentencing phase of the Hollis Daniels capital murder trial

The defense is expected to continue question his mother today

Lorenzo ISD school board member arrested

Lorenzo ISD school board member Bradlee Davis will be arraigned today after being arrest for deadly conduct

Investigators say he shot at a teenager driving outside his home

Michigan State University students return

Michigan State University students returned to class one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others

Two of the injured remain in critical condition

Deadly aftershock injures 200 in Turkey

Another earthquake, this time a 6.3 magnitude tremor, killed at least eight people and injured nearly 300 others in Turkey

It struck in the same area where a 7.8 magnitude quake killed more than 47,000 people two weeks ago in Turkey and Syria

Biden travels to Poland

Pres. Biden is now in Poland following a surprise trip to Ukraine on President’s Day

The president announced more aid to Ukraine, including military equipment and ammunition

