Tuesday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial continues into its third week

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Week 3 of Hollis Daniels capital murder trial

  • Testimony resumes today in the sentencing phase of the Hollis Daniels capital murder trial
  • The defense is expected to continue question his mother today
  • Continuing coverage: Daniels trial continues into its third week

Lorenzo ISD school board member arrested

Michigan State University students return

Deadly aftershock injures 200 in Turkey

  • Another earthquake, this time a 6.3 magnitude tremor, killed at least eight people and injured nearly 300 others in Turkey
  • It struck in the same area where a 7.8 magnitude quake killed more than 47,000 people two weeks ago in Turkey and Syria
  • Follow the latest developments: Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

Biden travels to Poland

