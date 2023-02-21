Local Listings
‘You can’t sit around’: Spunky 105-year-old woman shares advice on longevity

Irene O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.
By Mike Bush
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) – If every day is a gift, then a birthday girl from Missouri has more than 38,000 of them because she’s celebrating her 105th year.

Irene O’Fallon was born in 1918 and remembers going to a church in a horse and buggy, long before automobiles were commonplace.

But she doesn’t dwell on the past. Instead, O’Fallon prefers to look forward and is convinced that’s how she stays young.

She likes keeping up with the news and the stock market. She paints, does embroidery and traces genealogy.

O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.

“I think you’ve got to keep your mind and your body active - you can’t sit around,” O’Fallon said.

Her advice? Don’t just sit around and don’t talk about age – she says it’s irrelevant.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

