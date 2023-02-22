Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2 brothers charged in arena slaying during basketball game

One person died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game in Trenton,...
One person died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game in Trenton, New Jersey. (WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two brothers have been charged in a stabbing death at a New Jersey arena during a high school basketball tournament game last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, both of Trenton, are charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of Khalil Glanton, 23, of Trenton. Authorities found Glanton stabbed after a fight that broke out following a game Thursday night at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, according to Mercer County prosecutors.

Kareen Finney held Glanton while his younger brother repeatedly stabbed him, investigators allege, citing video and witness interviews. Investigators also discovered that the brothers had an ongoing dispute with the victim over a female, prosecutors said.

It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys who could comment on the allegations. A phone number listed for Kareem Finney rang unanswered and then disconnected, and a listed phone number for Kahli Finney couldn’t be found Tuesday night.

The Trenton City Council, which said Monday that most of its members were at the game, called for “a full and thorough investigation” by the county improvement authority into security measures that night and throughout the tournament. The council also wants Trenton police to investigate “any possible security breakdowns or breaches.”

Mayor W. Reed Gusciora earlier called for the county to look into security breaches at the arena, saying officials must ensure adequate training for all county personnel “who operate a metal detector.” Gusciora vowed additional security for the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday at Trenton Central High School.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded...
Suspect in custody after Ransom Canyon SWAT call out
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Bradlee Don Davis mugshot
Lorenzo ISD board member arrested on felony charge, reportedly shot at “hot rodding” vehicle
A Lubbock couple is warning other drivers after it says a truck forced them off the road...
Lubbock couple warning drivers after they say truck forced them off the road near Ropesville
First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at 87th...
One seriously injured in south Lubbock motorcycle crash

Latest News

Matt Dawson
Representatives file bill to improve benefits for first responders, named after Lubbock firefighter
'Matt Dawson Act' filed in legislature
'Matt Dawson Act' filed in legislature
Olton ISD has issued an early release notice to parents due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak.
Olton ISD releases early for suspected carbon monoxide leak
Possible carbon monoxide leak
Possible carbon monoxide leak
Surveillance video caught a deer sliding around an elementary school classroom.
VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors