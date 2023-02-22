Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Climate change is affecting agave crops, tequila

Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
Climate change may be coming for your margarita.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday is National Margarita Day and this year, it deserves special attention because the popular cocktail is being threatened by climate change.

The alcohol used in margaritas is generally tequila, and tequila comes from the agave plant.

Agave is drought-tolerant and can thrive in hot weather with little to no water. However, the crops are not tolerating the recent major weather whiplash from extreme drought to deadly storm deluges.

Climate change is also putting a strain on the agave plant’s vital pollinator: the bat.

Warming temperatures have become a growing concern for the Mexican long-nosed bat, a key species for authentic tequila.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock couple is warning other drivers after it says a truck forced them off the road...
Lubbock couple warning drivers after they say truck forced them off the road near Ropesville
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
DJ Sancho defense seeks mistrial saying jurors were on social media
Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded...
Suspect in custody after Ransom Canyon SWAT call out
Hollis Daniels III testifies in his capital murder trial.
Hollis Daniels III takes stand in Week 3 of capital murder trial
'Operation Janus' rescues 28, arrests 59
Lubbock area residents arrested in ‘Operation Janus’

Latest News

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s convicted killer sentenced 60 years to life in prison
FILE - Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Food and...
No cow needed: Oat and soy can be called milk, FDA proposes
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump greets East Palestine residents after train derailment
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court seems to favor tech giants in terror case