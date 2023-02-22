FAWD- High Winds Rock The South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - FAWD continues as high winds rip across the plains today. Though expected to ease off in the evening and overnight hours, conditions in the meantime are still hazardous. Blowing dust, especially outside of city areas poses a threat to drivers.

High Wind and Red Flag Warnings (KCBD)

Overnight temps drop with the winds, with lows ranging from upper 20s in the NW to upper 40s in the SE. Thankfully winds are better tomorrow, and highs remain in the upper 60s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Temps cool down Friday with a minor boundary, giving some slight chances of showers which increase overnight. Saturday, showers are more widespread. Yet another system moves in on it’s heels, bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

