First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds, fire weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of high winds, possible blowing dust, and fire weather danger.

Red Flag Warning (KCBD)

A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Blowing dust and low visibility may be possible. Southwest wind speeds will be around 35 to 45 mph, with gusts near 70 mph possible.

Gustcast (KCBD)

It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s. As temperatures will be above average and southwesterly winds at hazardous levels, there are elevated concerns around wildfire danger. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Windcast (KCBD)

Tonight, wind speeds will slow down but it will still be windy. Southwest winds will be around 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Then winds will turn west with speeds near 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Mostly clear skies are expected with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s. West winds will be light in the morning around 10 to 15 mph. In the afternoon winds will turn southwest around 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday night will be colder, with low temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds will be light around 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid-50s. East winds will stay light around 10 to 15 mph. There’s a slight chance of rain Friday night, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.

