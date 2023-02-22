Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

High School Hoop Madness Tuesday playoff scores

Here's Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights!
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights:

Girls - Regional Quarterfinals

Keller 48 Frenship 43

Monterey 86 Amarillo 78 5 OT (yes 5 overtime)

Lubbock Cooper 58 Tascosa 55

Stephenville 55 Estacado 43

Sundown 53 Ropes 44

Canyon 56 Seminole 36

New Home 62 Christoval 33

Hermleigh 49 Eula 46

Borden County 48 Klondike 47

Nazareth 40 Valley 39

Glen Rose 55 Levelland 22

Whiteface 41 Sands 38

Boys - Bi-DistrictFrenship

73 El Paso Americas 46

Amarillo 60 Lubbock Cooper 4

6Monterey 68 Plainview 52

Tascosa 62 Coronado 59

Estacado 73 Brownwood 41

Levelland 61 Graham 38

Shallowater 62 Canadian 31

Whitharral 72 Loop 37

Dimmitt 72 Alpine 47

Farwell 70 Hale Center 38

Abernathy 37 Bushland 32

Jayton 69 Crosbyton 20

New Deal 76 Panhandle 43

Spur 44 O’Donnell 33

Seagraves 77 Anthony 59

Seminole 46 Hereford 37

Snyder 41 Stephenville 38

Spearman 49 Idalou 27

Olton 67 Vega 51

Wink 67 Tahoka 57

Texline 90 Hart 30

Wildorado 48 Springlake-Earth 42

Grady 61 Morton 42

Floydada 75 Bovina 67

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded...
Suspect in custody after Ransom Canyon SWAT call out
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Bradlee Don Davis mugshot
Lorenzo ISD board member arrested on felony charge, reportedly shot at “hot rodding” vehicle
A Lubbock couple is warning other drivers after it says a truck forced them off the road...
Lubbock couple warning drivers after they say truck forced them off the road near Ropesville
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
DJ Sancho defense seeks mistrial saying jurors were on social media

Latest News

High School Hoop Madness 02/21/23
High School Hoop Madness 02/21/23
Monterey beat Amarillo 86-78
Monterey advances past Amarillo after battling through 5 overtimes
#1 Monterey outlasts #7 Amarillo in 5 overtimes
#1 Monterey outlasts #7 Amarillo in 5 overtimes
Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
High School Hoop Madness girl’s and boy’s playoff scores