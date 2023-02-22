High School Hoop Madness Tuesday playoff scores
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights:
Girls - Regional Quarterfinals
Keller 48 Frenship 43
Monterey 86 Amarillo 78 5 OT (yes 5 overtime)
Lubbock Cooper 58 Tascosa 55
Stephenville 55 Estacado 43
Sundown 53 Ropes 44
Canyon 56 Seminole 36
New Home 62 Christoval 33
Hermleigh 49 Eula 46
Borden County 48 Klondike 47
Nazareth 40 Valley 39
Glen Rose 55 Levelland 22
Whiteface 41 Sands 38
Boys - Bi-DistrictFrenship
73 El Paso Americas 46
Amarillo 60 Lubbock Cooper 4
6Monterey 68 Plainview 52
Tascosa 62 Coronado 59
Estacado 73 Brownwood 41
Levelland 61 Graham 38
Shallowater 62 Canadian 31
Whitharral 72 Loop 37
Dimmitt 72 Alpine 47
Farwell 70 Hale Center 38
Abernathy 37 Bushland 32
Jayton 69 Crosbyton 20
New Deal 76 Panhandle 43
Spur 44 O’Donnell 33
Seagraves 77 Anthony 59
Seminole 46 Hereford 37
Snyder 41 Stephenville 38
Spearman 49 Idalou 27
Olton 67 Vega 51
Wink 67 Tahoka 57
Texline 90 Hart 30
Wildorado 48 Springlake-Earth 42
Grady 61 Morton 42
Floydada 75 Bovina 67
