Jury hears closing arguments in capital murder trial, Daniels again takes the stand

Hollis Daniels at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Feb. 17, 2023.
Hollis Daniels at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Feb. 17, 2023.(Kase Wilbanks, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After reviewing testimony and evidence for the past three weeks, the jury will hear the closing arguments in the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels III.

Daniels once again took the stand this morning. After his testimony is finished, the State and the defense with each have two hours to present their closing arguments to the courtroom.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

The defense played a recorded jail call between Daniels and his father. The two discussed God, thankfulness and answered prayers.

In the call, Daniels told his father “I said, ‘Lord, can you not get my attention any other way?’ Now, he has my attention.”

Daniels father told his son he was “still in awe” about how his own prayers had been answered. He also stated he prayed for the East family every night.

Daniels stated he could not think about how the East family was doing, but that he also prayed for them.

The State has presented a letter Daniels wrote while in custody in 2017. Daniels compared himself to a wolf, saying:

“Wolves will always be faster, stronger and meaner. I will always be a wolf. I have blended in with sheep perfectly. I have surrounded myself with sheep. The wolf lives a life of freedom, roams. Sheep follow blindly.”

Daniels told the State he believed the things he had written in the letter at one point in his life. He also stated he had once thought of himself as “deceitful” and that he had a better understanding of the world than others.

The State told Daniels when he shot East, it had not been in the “heat of the moment,” that Daniels was thinking. Daniels stated his thoughts were clouded by “Xanax and depression.”

Daniels also discussed lessons he learned from his AA books, saying “In order to regain the ability to choose to recover, you have to have the spiritual experience. I think sometimes our will is weak but it’s never gone.”

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is covering the trial from within the courtroom:

