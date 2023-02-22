Local Listings
Jury sentences Charles Sanchez to two years prison, 10 years probation

Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following a motion by Charles Sanchez’s defense team to declare a mistrial, the jury sentenced the former Lubbock DJ to two years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Sanchez was found guilty of three counts of indecency with a child this past Friday. When sentencing began today, Sanchez’s attorneys filed a motion to declare a mistrial on the grounds that some jury members had accessed social media which may have unfairly influenced their verdict.

Assistant DA Austin Samford asked the jury to consider a sentence of two to 20 years in prison or 10 years probation.

