KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jade

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jade KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a seven-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Jade loves strangers and being at the center of attention. She also likes calmer dogs around her age. Jade is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Elias.

