Lubbock ‘Food in Fashion’ show to support restaurant industry’s future workforce

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A tasteful new event is coming to Lubbock, both in the restaurant and fashion industries. The Lubbock chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association is hosting Food in Fashion: Lubbock Edition. The fashion show pairs local restaurants with design students, to raise money to support the future of the restaurant industry.

“That’s been one of our local, and all statewide and all nationwide goals, is we’ve got to develop a workforce. We are so far behind on employees that we’ve got to start something. So, we’re doing this to try to start where we are and try to grow that,” Mary Jane Sampson with the Lubbock Restaurant Association said.

The Greater Dallas Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association has hosted the Food in Fashion event in the metroplex for several years. The association wants to introduce the unique experience to other towns, and Lubbock is first on the list.

Nine Lubbock restaurants are participating, including Bubba’s 33, Caprock Cafe, Expedition Cafe at Adventure Park, Funky Door, Main Event, Narrow Bar, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, and Table 82. Each restaurant teamed up with two design school students in Texas Tech’s Apparel Design and Manufacturing Program. For the students’ fall project, they worked with the restaurants to encapsulate their atmosphere and menu in an outfit.

“So, it could be a pizza box purse, or it could be a salt shaker necklace, lettuce leaves for a skirt. It can be all kinds of fun stuff,” Sampson said.

Since the Expedition Cafe is not a standalone restaurant, but inside Adventure Park, its design team got to use even more items for inspiration.

“Some of our accessories are unique, but they pulled that aspect into the whole design and it’s pretty awesome,” Assistant General Manager Chance Bilbrey said.

As the designs will be shown off at the fashion show, high school students from Lubbock-Cooper will be serving samples from each restaurant. They’re all studying for a future in the restaurant industry, something that’s critical to Lubbock.

“It also is good for the economy in Lubbock. We make a lot of money in Lubbock when we have football games come in, we have other events come in, and that pays part of your tax base. It’s part of what allows us to have the city that we have,” Sampson said.

After facing challenges through COVID-19, Sampson says restaurants are now faced with high food and labor costs.

“We’re just now coming back, and now’s the time for us to charge forward and start working on things we need to do in the future,” Sampson said.

The money raised from the Food in Fashion show will go back to the design students, the culinary programs supporting high schoolers in the Lubbock area, and programs through the Texas Restaurant Foundation that will help develop the future workforce.

“We’re providing a lot of education, trying to promote building new relationships and to help with all the new employees that we’re going to be needing over the next few years,” Sampson said.

Food in Fashion: Lubbock Edition is Sunday night, March 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Funky Door. Individual tickets are $65 on Eventbrite, and a few sponsor tables for $350 are left. One of KCBD’s fashion icons, Christy Hartin will be one of the featured judges.

