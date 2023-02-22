Local Listings
Mike Pritchard’s Friend Fest ‘It’s All About The Music’ Feb. 26

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest—”It’s All About The Music”is excited to announce their upcoming inaugural Music Fest.

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 2pm-7pm

Where: Texas Café and Bar –The Spoon

About Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest—”It’s All About The Music”

Our mission is to benefit, promote and support local music programs in the west Texas area. Mike’s music touched so many over the years and we want to continue that legacy by helping to provide instruments and equipment to local music programs. All monies raised will stay right here in the Lubbock area to further promote his love of all thing’s music. After all”It’s All About The Music”.

A $10 cover charge at the door will get you access to an amazing line up of local artists, all coming together to honor Mike. There will be commemorative t-shirts for sale along with a silent auction.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Loper at 806-928-1601or email at mikesfriendfest@gmail.com.

Mike Pritchard's Friends Fest—"It's All About The Music"is excited to announce their upcoming inaugural Music Fest.

