Monterey advances past Amarillo after battling through 5 overtimes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #1 ranked Monterey Lady Plainsmen advanced to the regional semifinals after beating Amarillo 86-78 in Littlefield after five overtimes.

Monterey trailed by ten entering the fourth quarter but got a last-second shot from Aaliyah Chavez to force overtime.

Amarillo hit three-pointers at the buzzer at the end of the third and fourth overtimes to tie the game.

Monterey advances to the 5A regional tournament in Wichita Falls on Friday,

