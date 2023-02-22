Local Listings
Monterey advances past Amarillo after battling through 5 overtimes

Monterey beat Amarillo 86-78
Monterey beat Amarillo 86-78(Andrew Wood | KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #1 ranked Monterey Lady Plainsmen advanced to the regional semifinals after beating Amarillo 86-78 in Littlefield after five overtimes.

Monterey trailed by ten entering the fourth quarter but got a last-second shot from Aaliyah Chavez to force overtime.

Amarillo hit three-pointers at the buzzer at the end of the third and fourth overtimes to tie the game.

Monterey advances to the 5A regional tournament in Wichita Falls on Friday,

