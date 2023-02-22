Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

TV news employee, 9-year-old girl fatally shot at scene of earlier homicide

Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal...
Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal charges, including murder.(WFTV/CNN Newsource)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police in Florida say a television news employee and a 9-year-old girl were fatally shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman was killed earlier in the day.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, deputies responded to the initial shooting on Hialeah Street at approximately 11 a.m.

A woman in her 20s died as a result of the first shooting, Sheriff Mina said.

At approximately 4 p.m., authorities responded back to the earlier scene for reports of two additional shootings in the area.

The sheriff said an individual shot a television news reporter and photographer while they were near their vehicle covering the earlier homicide.

The same individual then entered a nearby home and shot a woman and her 9-year-old girl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the news employees and the 9-year-old girl died from their injuries, the sheriff said.

Detectives collected evidence and detained a suspect identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses.

Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal charges, including murder.

“It’s hard to know if he was targeting this news crew. It will all be part of our investigation,” Sheriff Mina said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock couple is warning other drivers after it says a truck forced them off the road...
Lubbock couple warning drivers after they say truck forced them off the road near Ropesville
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
DJ Sancho defense seeks mistrial saying jurors were on social media
Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded...
Suspect in custody after Ransom Canyon SWAT call out
Hollis Daniels III testifies in his capital murder trial.
Hollis Daniels III takes stand in Week 3 of capital murder trial
Charles Sanchez, 37
Jury sentences Charles Sanchez to two years prison, 10 years probation

Latest News

TxDOT to begin Ave. Q revitalization
TxDOT to begin Ave. Q revitalization
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
High Wind and Red Flag Warnings
FAWD- High Winds Rock The South Plains
TxDOT to begin Ave. Q revitalization
TxDOT to begin Ave. Q revitalization