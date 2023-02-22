Local Listings
Olton ISD cancels school after suspected carbon monoxide leak

Olton ISD sign
Olton ISD sign(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD canceled classes for Wednesday after a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

The district released a statement Tuesday evening saying two students went to the hospital and were found to have high levels of carbon monoxide. However, other students tested negative for the deadly gas.

An HVAC specialist gave the all-clear for students to return to school, but Olton ISD Superintendent Kevin McCasland says the district received information from a staff member that need to be evaluated.

