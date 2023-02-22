Olton ISD releases statement following early dismissal for suspected carbon monoxide leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD provided a statement after issuing an early release notice to parents due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Olton ISD closed school early today, February 21, 2023, after two students left in the middle of the day to go to the hospital and were found to have high levels of carbon monoxide in their systems. Students who went to the hospital after school, however, did not test positive for carbon monoxide. After closing school early today, we brought in a certified HVAC specialist who tested all areas of the school district and found no carbon monoxide leaks. Additionally, none of the many carbon monoxide detectors installed throughout the district went off today at any time, or otherwise indicated a level of carbon monoxide at the school district.

Based on the results of the testing that was conducted, we believe that the Olton ISD facilities are safe for students to return; therefore, school will resume on Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023 at normal times. Based on multiple factors, we have no reason to believe there are unsafe levels of carbon monoxide in any of our school facilities.

Earlier this month the district announced they were closing the schools following an early dismissal due to a carbon monoxide leak. The leak was eventually traced to the school kitchen where Inspectors found that carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide were building up since there was less airflow during the extended period of cold weather.

