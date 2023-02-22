Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docuseries

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany,...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The NFL has just announced a new Netflix docuseries following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota called NFL: Quarterback, that will be premiering this summer.

The docuseries, produced by Mahomes’ production company 2M Productions, will take viewers behind the scenes from the start of the 2022 season to its end at the Super Bowl.

In order for viewers to get a glimpse of their daily lives as players, the NFL, for the first time ever, allowed the featured quarterbacks to be mic’d for every game.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Mahomes said. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation, and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

The series is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2M Productions with Peyton Manning serving as Executive Producer for Omaha Productions.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by NFL+.

Most Read

A Lubbock couple is warning other drivers after it says a truck forced them off the road...
Lubbock couple warning drivers after they say truck forced them off the road near Ropesville
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
DJ Sancho defense seeks mistrial saying jurors were on social media
Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded...
Suspect in custody after Ransom Canyon SWAT call out
Hollis Daniels III testifies in his capital murder trial.
Hollis Daniels III takes stand in Week 3 of capital murder trial
Charles Sanchez, 37
Jury sentences Charles Sanchez to two years prison, 10 years probation

Latest News

High Wind and Red Flag Warnings
FAWD- High Winds Rock The South Plains
Hollis Daniels III on Feb. 22, 2023
Jury hears closing arguments in capital murder trial, Daniels again takes the stand
Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest—”It’s All About The Music”is excited to announce their upcoming...
Mike Pritchard’s Friend Fest ‘It’s All About The Music’ Feb. 26
Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest—”It’s All About The Music”is excited to announce their upcoming...
Noon Notebook: Mike Pritchard's Friend Fest