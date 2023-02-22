Red Raiders win in Norman 74-63

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders are starting to peak at the right time as they win their 4th straight game Tuesday, beating Oklahoma 74-63.

Despite 13 first-half turnovers, Tech ended the night with 16, playing a more sound second half behind Jaylon Tyson’s 18 points and Fardaws Aimaqs’s 19 with 10 rebounds.

De’Vion Harmon returned to Norman for the first time in two years where he transferred from previously. He had 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in his return.

Oklahoma, living and dying from the three-point line, making 9 of their 33 attempts compared to Texas Tech’s 7/12 from the three-point arc.

The Red Raiders are also very efficient in overall field goal percentage as they finished the night shooting 62% from the floor.

Now on a 4-game winning streak, Texas Tech returns back home on Saturday where they will clash with #24 TCU at the USA at 11 a.m.

