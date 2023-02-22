Remembering black history through the black national anthem

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pastor Wendell Davis was born in Lubbock, his home is just a stone’s throw away from Lyon’s Chapel Baptist Church where he has served as the senior pastor for decades.

In an interview with KCBD, he expressed the history of black culture through what has become known as the black national anthem.

The first lines of the song say:

Lift every voice and sing, till earth and heaven ring. Ring with the harmonies of liberty. Let our rejoicing rise, high as the list’ning skies. Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.

“My fourth-grade music teacher was named Mrs. Johnson,” Pastor Davis said. “She insisted, starting in the fourth grade, that every child at Phyllis Wheatley learn this song because it radiated pride. It conveyed hope. It declared resilience. It gave voice to struggle, stress, strife, and strain. It spoke of not just victimization, but victory.”

The lyrics continue:

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun, let us march on till victory is won.

“The black pastor became the voice of expression for the community,” Pastor Davis said. “He, and later she, learned how to voice and verbalize the thoughts, the feelings, the concerns, the injustices, the prejudices that had been compartmentalized and stacked and stored in the black spirit into the black soul.”

The next line of the anthem says:

Stony the road we trod, bitter the chastening rod felt in the days when hope unborn had died. Yet with a steady beat, have not our weary feet come to the place for which our fathers sighed.

“We’re trying to plant seeds of hope plant seeds of greatness in the minds of young people,” Pastor Davis said. “We want to encourage them to aspire to inspire before they expire.”

The anthem continues:

We have come over a way that with tears have been watered, we have come treading a path through the blood of the slaughtered.

“This song isn’t just a song,” Pastor Davis said. “It’s not just words. It’s the musical expression of our existence.”

The second verse concludes:

Out of the gloomy past till now we stand at last where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.

The final verses of the songs lyrics:

God of our weary years, God of our silent tears

thou who has brought us thus far on the way

thou who has by thy might led us into the light

keep us forever on the path we pray.

Lest our feet stray from the places oh god where we met thee

lest our heart drunk with the wine of the world we forget thee

shadowed beneath thy hand

may we forever stand

true to our god. True to our native land.

