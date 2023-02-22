Wednesday morning top stories: Closing arguments to begin in Hollis Daniels trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hollis Daniels capital murder trial

Closing arguments are set to begin today in the Hollis Daniels capital murder trial

He faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole for killing Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. in Oct. 2017

Continuing coverage: Hollis Daniels III takes stand in Week 3 of capital murder trial

Winter storm to hit northern plains

Blizzard warnings are in effect from Wyoming to Wisconsin

More than two feet of snow is expected across the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Read more here: Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm

Biden to meet with NATO leaders

Pres. Biden will meet with the leaders of Eastern NATO countries today

He is expected to assure them of U.S. support in the face of Russian aggression

Read more here: Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries

