Wednesday morning top stories: Closing arguments to begin in Hollis Daniels trial
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
- Hollis Daniels capital murder trial
- Closing arguments are set to begin today in the Hollis Daniels capital murder trial
- He faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole for killing Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. in Oct. 2017
- Continuing coverage: Hollis Daniels III takes stand in Week 3 of capital murder trial
Winter storm to hit northern plains
- Blizzard warnings are in effect from Wyoming to Wisconsin
- More than two feet of snow is expected across the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Read more here: Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm
Biden to meet with NATO leaders
- Pres. Biden will meet with the leaders of Eastern NATO countries today
- He is expected to assure them of U.S. support in the face of Russian aggression
- Read more here: Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries
