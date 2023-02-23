The Edge Theatre presents ‘Fairview’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Edge Theatre, 4228 Boston Avenue, presents “Fairview”, February 24-26, March 3-5. “Fairview” is the opening show of the 2023 season for The Edge Theatre: A Company of Fine Artists. The play is directed by Troy Scarborough and written by Jackie Sibblies Drury.

This 2019 Pulitzer Prize winning comedy/drama takes the audience to the suburban home of the African American Frasier family where preparations for Grandma’s birthday party are underway. Beverly is holding on to her sanity by a thread to make sure this party is perfect, but her sister can’t be bothered to help, her husband doesn’t seem to listen, her brother is MIA, her daughter is a teenager…and maybe nothing is what it seems in the first place.

To purchase tickets or for more information go to edgetheatrelubbock.org

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.