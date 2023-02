Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Teams 2/22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twelve area girls teams and 30 boys teams are still in the playoffs.

UIL Regional Semifinals

5A

No. 1 Monterey vs No. 2 Mansfield Timberview 4 p.m. Friday at the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls

No. 8 Lubbock Cooper vs Colleyville Heritage 6 p.m. Friday at Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls

3A

Shallowater vs No. 3 Holliday 6 p.m. Friday at Frenship

Idalou vs No. 2 Jim Ned 7:30 p.m. Friday at Frenship

2A

No. 18 Sundown vs No. 7 Panhandle 1 p.m. Friday at Texan Dome in Levelland

No. 2 New Home vs No. 9 Gruver 2:30 p.m. Friday at Texan Dome in Levelland

1A

No. 7 Nazareth vs No. 13 Whiteface 6:30 p.m. Friday at Texan Dome in Levelland

No. 15 Borden County vs Claude 8 p.m. Friday at Texan Dome in Levelland

No. 12 Hermleigh vs Irion County 6 p.m. Friday Coliseum in Snyder

TAPPS

All Saints faces Sacred Heart for State Title

Lubbock Christian at TAPPS State Tourney

Boys Area Round

Frenship vs Chisholm Trail 6 p.m. Friday Wylie HS in Abilene

Monterey vs El Paso Andress 4:30 p.m. Friday in Fort Stockton

Estacado vs Decatur 6 p.m. Friday McMurry University

Seminole vs El Paso Austin 6 p.m. Friday In Fort Stockton

Levelland vs WF Hirschi 6:30 p.m. Friday in Childress

Snyder vs Krum 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cisco HS

Abernathy vs Dimmitt 6 p.m. Friday at Littlefield

Littlefield vs Shallowater 730 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Cooper

Lamesa vs Childress 6 p.m. Friday Wayland Baptist

Brownfield vs Spearman 6 p.m. Friday at Tascosa

Floydada vs Stratford 7:30 p.m. Friday at Canyon HS

Farwell vs Wellington 6:30 p.m. Friday Caprock HS

New Deal vs Clarendon 6 p.m. Friday at West Plains HS

Olton vs Gruver 6:30 p.m. Friday at Amarillo HS

New Home vs Sterling City 6 p.m. Thursday at Lamesa

Plains vs Miles 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Stanton

Seagraves vs Reagan County 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stanton HS

Nazareth vs Groom 6 p.m. Friday at Canyon High

Paducah vs Grady 6:30 p.m. Friday at Roosevelt

Whitharral vs Lorenzo 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock Cooper

Silverton vs Wildorado 7:30 p.m. Friday Randall HS

Whiteface vs Spur 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Roosevelt

Jayton vs Amherst 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Cooper

TAPPS

Lubbock Christian Boys face No. 1 Houston Saint Francis for State Title

Trinity Christian Boys play in State Semifinals Thursday

