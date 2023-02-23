Local Listings
Injury reported in crash on 19th Street, jaws of life requested

LPD received the call at 10:15 p.m.
LPD received the call at 10:15 p.m.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 19th Street and Buddy Holly Avenue.

LPD received the call at 10:15 p.m. The vehicles are currently on the north side of the intersection and the westbound lanes of 19th.

The vehicles are on the north side of the intersection in the westbound lanes of 19th Street.
The vehicles are on the north side of the intersection in the westbound lanes of 19th Street.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)

At this time, LPD reports that one person has sustained moderate injuries and the jaws of life were called for a possible entrapment.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

