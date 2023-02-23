Injury reported in crash on 19th Street, jaws of life requested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 19th Street and Buddy Holly Avenue.

LPD received the call at 10:15 p.m. The vehicles are currently on the north side of the intersection and the westbound lanes of 19th.

At this time, LPD reports that one person has sustained moderate injuries and the jaws of life were called for a possible entrapment.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

