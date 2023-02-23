Judge outlines juror’s responsibilities as trials pick up speed in Lubbock County Courthouse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As trials pick back up in the courthouse, a Lubbock County judge wants to remind potential jurors of their importance and responsibilities in the courtroom.

This encouragement comes after litigants found jurors in his court were on social media during a trial, something that could have swayed their decision.

Tuesday, a Lubbock defense team asked for a mistrial, after it discovered several jurors had been on social media. Judge William Eichman determined none of the jurors read any articles or posts about the case, so the trial continued. He says it’s important for jurors to follow those rules, so the opinions they form are their own.

“You also need to follow the court’s instructions. For instance, stay off the local news...stay off social websites, things of that nature. Because we don’t want them to get any information about the case from somewhere outside of the courtroom,” Judge Eichman said.

After a break from trying cases during the pandemic, and a period where one trial took place at a time, now all three courts are operating again. Judge Eichman says that means it’s been very busy at the courthouse, but that’s a good thing. With more trials going, more people are being called in for jury duty.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s the best system there is. Because, if you’re charged with something, wouldn’t you want a jury of your peers to determine that?” Eichman said.

He says sometimes the problem is jurors aren’t even showing up, which could result in a $100 to $500 fine.

“We don’t want to do that to the good citizens of Lubbock County, but we need their cooperation,” Eichman said.

If someone gets a jury summons in the mail, they can register online the Tuesday before the week of the trial. Judge Eichman says that’s also the day they should go to the Central Jury Pool if they have any questions.

There are jury duty exemptions for things like attending school in-person, if someone is the sole caretaker of a child, or if someone is older than 70, but Judge Eichman says jury duty is that - a citizen’s duty.

“They should really respect that situation and feel good about themselves for participating in our government. There aren’t too many ways that our citizens can. Voting is one way and serving as a juror is another,” he said.

If someone is chosen from the jury pool to serve, Judge Eichman says their job is to determine the facts.

“You determine what the facts are. You alone determine whether or not someone is guilty or not guilty. Not the judge. You, the jury,” he said.

Along with showing up for jury duty, Judge Eichman says jurors should think about what they’re going to wear, so the court doesn’t have to wait for people who need to go home and change.

“Don’t wear shorts, don’t wear hats in the courtroom. Dress like you would if you’re going to church,” Eichman said.

Judge Eichman says he knows jury duty can take people away from work or their family, but the United States government is founded on the right to a jury trial.

