Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mama

Meet Mama! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.
Meet Mama! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.(Lubbock Animal Services)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mama KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.

She is house trained and crate trained. She likes to hang out and would be a great dog for a beginner family! Mama is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jade.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollis Daniels III on Feb. 22, 2023
Jury considering death penalty for Hollis Daniels after closing arguments on Wednesday
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in south Texas
Charles Sanchez, 37
Jury sentences Charles Sanchez to two years prison, 10 years probation
LPD received the call at 10:15 p.m.
Injury reported in crash on 19th Street, jaws of life requested
Hollis Daniels III testifies in his capital murder trial.
Hollis Daniels III takes stand in Week 3 of capital murder trial

Latest News

Meet Mama! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Mama
Meet Jade! She is a seven-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for about two...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jade
Meet Jade! She is a seven-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for about two...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jade
Meet Elias! He is a three-year-old lab/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Elias