Lady Raiders edge West Virginia in double overtime 69-68

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second straight game, the Lady Raiders played a Big 12 overtime game as they needed extra time with West Virginia at the United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday night.

Tech was coming off a triple overtime loss to Oklahoma State and tonight was a double overtime game.

Tech put up such effort and Rhyle McKinney’s layup with 3 seconds in double overtime lifted the Lady Raiders to a 69-68 win.

West Virginia jumped out to a big 15-2 lead in the first, but the Lady Raiders battled back to tie the game in the 4th and forced overtime.

Bre Scott led Tech with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Jazz Lewis was 5-5 from the floor for 11 points.

Katie Ferrell added 11 points.

Texas Tech (17-11 5-10) visits Baylor 5 p.m. Saturday.

