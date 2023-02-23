LPD investigators continue to ask for public’s help locating aggravated robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit continue to ask for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in an aggravated robbery in South Lubbock in late January.

Lubbock Police were called to the Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on January 30th for reports of a robbery.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic male, entered the business and threatened the cashier with a gun, before fleeing the scene on foot with money.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers, who can remain anonymous, could be eligible for a reward.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department