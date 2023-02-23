Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

LPD investigators continue to ask for public’s help locating aggravated robbery suspect

The suspect robbed a Circle K convenience store in south Lubbock on Jan. 30.
The suspect robbed a Circle K convenience store in south Lubbock on Jan. 30.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit continue to ask for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in an aggravated robbery in South Lubbock in late January.

Lubbock Police were called to the Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on January 30th for reports of a robbery.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic male, entered the business and threatened the cashier with a gun, before fleeing the scene on foot with money.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers, who can remain anonymous, could be eligible for a reward.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department

Most Read

Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury enters second day of deliberation, considering death penalty for Hollis Daniels
LPD received the call at 10:15 p.m.
Injury reported in crash on 19th Street, jaws of life requested
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in south Texas
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Charles Sanchez, 37
Jury sentences Charles Sanchez to two years prison, 10 years probation

Latest News

Lubbock Walmart celebrates Black History Month at in-store event Friday
D'Marcus Carter Palmer, 24
Shooting suspect in early December road-rage incident identified and charged
Law enforcement searching Andrews High School after bomb, gun violence threat
The Edge Theatre presents “Fairview”, February 24-26, March 3-5. “Fairview” is the opening show...
The Edge Theatre presents ‘Fairview’