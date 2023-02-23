Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock Christian girls win 3rd straight TAPPS State Title

After winning back-to-back TAPPS 4A State Championships, the Lubbock Christian Lady Eagles won...
After winning back-to-back TAPPS 4A State Championships, the Lubbock Christian Lady Eagles won the TAPPS 3A State Title on Thursday, beating No. 1 Rosehill Christian 57-52 in Waco.(Team Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - After winning back-to-back TAPPS 4A State Championships, the Lubbock Christian Lady Eagles won the TAPPS 3A State Title on Thursday, beating No. 1 Rosehill Christian 57-52 in Waco.

The Lady Eagles finish the season 30-9, winning their last 18 games.

Sophomore Raegan Lee had 24 for Lubbock Christian.

Congrats to Head Coach Brad Crow and the Lady Eagles.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury enters second day of deliberation, considering death penalty for Hollis Daniels
LPD received the call at 10:15 p.m.
Injury reported in crash on 19th Street, jaws of life requested
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in south Texas
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Charles Sanchez, 37
Jury sentences Charles Sanchez to two years prison, 10 years probation

Latest News

High School Hoop Madness, Tuesday, February 14
Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Teams 2/22
Hoop Madness Highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 22
Hoop Madness Highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 22
Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
High School Hoop Madness Tuesday playoff scores
High School Hoop Madness 02/21/23
High School Hoop Madness 02/21/23