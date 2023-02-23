Lubbock Christian girls win 3rd straight TAPPS State Title

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - After winning back-to-back TAPPS 4A State Championships, the Lubbock Christian Lady Eagles won the TAPPS 3A State Title on Thursday, beating No. 1 Rosehill Christian 57-52 in Waco.

The Lady Eagles finish the season 30-9, winning their last 18 games.

Sophomore Raegan Lee had 24 for Lubbock Christian.

Congrats to Head Coach Brad Crow and the Lady Eagles.

