Lubbock firefighters to host 48-hour marathon for cancer, mental health awareness

Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Firefighter occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service. There is also a growing concern about the stresses faced by firefighters and the cumulative impact it has on their mental health and well-being.

For those reasons, Lubbock firefighters are participating in a forty-eight hour marathon, from March 3-5th, in order to raise awareness and donations for firefighter cancer and mental well-being. For two days, Lubbock firefighters will be running four miles every four hours. All of the donations raised will go to the Lubbock Professional Firefighters’ Charitable Foundation, to support firefighter mental health and cancer programs.

“Firefighters are faced with a broad spectrum of both mental and physical exposures. We don’t always get the opportunity immediately to process what we see and experience on the job,” said Joseph Wallace, president of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association. “That’s why supporting those who support others is so vital. Providing licensed therapists, treatment facilities, resiliency programs, education, and mental health resources are vital to a prolonging the careers of our firefighters.”

The marathon begins Friday, Mar. 3 and ends Sunday, Mar. 5.

More information about the forty-eight hour marathon can be found at:

https://www.facebook.com/LPFFA972

https://gofund.me/3cbb1432

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Fire Rescue.

