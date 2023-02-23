Local Listings
Lubbock Walmart celebrates Black History Month at in-store event Friday

(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Walmart Supercenter located at 11415 Quaker Ave. in Lubbock will close out Black History Month with a bang as the store team will welcome more than a dozen Black-owned businesses to the store on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

The celebration will kick off with a keynote speech from a local Bishop, the singing of the national anthem, and a presentation to Janice Hopkins, niece of Petty Officer Doris Miller, who was the first Black American to be awarded the U.S. Navy Cross and was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The celebration will also include up to three food trucks in front of the store, and around a dozen local, Black-owned companies and organizations sharing information about their respective businesses with customers inside the store. Walmart store leaders will conclude the ceremony with a check presentation to two Lubbock nonprofit organizations, including 100 Black Men of West Texas and Women of the 100.

