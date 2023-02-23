Local Listings
Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest helping fund young musicians

This weekend local musicians will take the stage in honor of a prominent local artist who died 2 years ago.
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Musicians from Lubbock and the surrounding area will take the stage on Feb. 26 to honor a prominent local artist who died nearly two years ago.

Mike Pritchard was a well-known singer and songwriter. Now, his legacy will continue to help young musicians.

Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest will be hosted at the Texas Bar and Cafe.

Tiffny Pritchard, Mike’s widow, says a handful of bands will grace the stage to pay their respects.

“Mike, through his music, was just a big ol’ cuddly bear,” Tiffny said. “Everybody loved him and he had a big heart.”

Tiffny has found a way to keep his legacy going with a day of live music every year. The spotlight won’t be on the stage though, instead it will illuminate the needs of young musicians in area.

All the money raised at the event will help buy new instruments and equipment for the students at Roosevelt ISD.

“He loved turning young people onto music,” Tiffny said. “And helping them get their instrument or whatever. So I thought the best way to do that would be to raise money for underfunded schools and music programs.”

This is just the first year of what they plan to be an annual concert that will help fund those programs across West Texas.

It’s an initiative Mike would be proud of.

“We plan to do it every year,” Tiffny said. “I think it’s going to be a wonderful legacy left behind in his name, because that’s been my main goal. I don’t want his name to die out, and I think this is just a real fun way, and I think he would love it.”

To keep the music going, Pritchard says there will also be a suggestion box where attendees can recommend a music program to help next year.

Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Texas Cafe and Bar.

Entrance fee will be $10 at the door.

