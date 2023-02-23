Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

No explosives found at Andrews High School, threats still under investigation

(KOSA)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - The search of Andrews High School has been completed by the Midland and Odessa Bomb Squads. No explosives or other devices were located during the search of the school. The terroristic threats directed at Andrews High School are still under investigation.

The Andrews Police Department received a bomb threat and multiple threats of gun violence directed and Andrews High School late Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Andrews Police Department, Andrews Sheriff’s Office, Gaines County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the school around 11 a.m. Andrews High School was evacuated immediately and students were staged at Mustang Bowl Stadium for release.

Midland and Odessa Police Department Bomb Squads responded and are currently searching the school. Additional officers and troopers have been placed at all Andrews schools as a precaution.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information on the incident to contact the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury enters second day of deliberation, considering death penalty for Hollis Daniels
LPD received the call at 10:15 p.m.
Injury reported in crash on 19th Street, jaws of life requested
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in south Texas
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Charles Sanchez, 37
Jury sentences Charles Sanchez to two years prison, 10 years probation

Latest News

The suspect robbed a Circle K convenience store in south Lubbock on Jan. 30.
LPD investigators continue to ask for public’s help locating aggravated robbery suspect
Lubbock Walmart celebrates Black History Month at in-store event Friday
D'Marcus Carter Palmer, 24
Shooting suspect in early December road-rage incident identified and charged
The Edge Theatre presents “Fairview”, February 24-26, March 3-5. “Fairview” is the opening show...
The Edge Theatre presents ‘Fairview’