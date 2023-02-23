No explosives found at Andrews High School, threats still under investigation

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - The search of Andrews High School has been completed by the Midland and Odessa Bomb Squads. No explosives or other devices were located during the search of the school. The terroristic threats directed at Andrews High School are still under investigation.

The Andrews Police Department received a bomb threat and multiple threats of gun violence directed and Andrews High School late Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Andrews Police Department, Andrews Sheriff’s Office, Gaines County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the school around 11 a.m. Andrews High School was evacuated immediately and students were staged at Mustang Bowl Stadium for release.

Midland and Odessa Police Department Bomb Squads responded and are currently searching the school. Additional officers and troopers have been placed at all Andrews schools as a precaution.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information on the incident to contact the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

