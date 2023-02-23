Local Listings
Olton ISD tracks carbon monoxide leak to gas dryer, no school Thursday

Olton ISD sign
Olton ISD sign(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - The superintendent of Olton ISD just released a statement notifying parents that the carbon monoxide leak has been tracked to a gas dryer in the gym and that school is canceled Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Olton ISD cancels school after suspected carbon monoxide leak

The full statement is below:

Today, we conducted another district-wide inspection of our facilities in search of a source of carbon monoxide with an inspector from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. After a thorough inspection of all possible sources and/or locations for carbon monoxide. it was found that the gas powered dryer in the gym facility was leaking carbon monoxide back into the gym facility.  We will be doing the following in response to our findings. First, we will be replacing the gas-powered dryer with an electric dryer. Second, out of an abundance of caution, we will be testing our current carbon monoxide detectors to ensure that they are functioning properly. Third, we will be purchasing additional equipment that will further improve our detection of carbon monoxide. Finally, we will be spending the day on Thursday airing out the gymnasium facility and conducting final measurements for any presence of unsafe levels of carbon monoxide. If testing shows the facilities to be safe. school will resume on Friday. February 24. 2023. 

Thank you. 

Kevin McCasland, OISD Superintendent

Olton ISD had an early dismissal Tuesday and canceled school Wednesday after two students went to the hospital and were found to have high levels of carbon monoxide exposure. However, other students tested negative for the deadly gas.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

