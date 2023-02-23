Local Listings
Pete interviews Red Raider Legend Donny Anderson

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes became the fifth Red Raider to win two Super Bowls.

The first was Red Raider great Donny Anderson, who was on Green Bay for Super Bowl l & ll.

I was recently invited to Dallas to interview the Texas Tech Ring of Honor Gridiron Godfather as he was awarded the Doak Walker Legends award.

I talked to Donny about his time at Texas Tech, what Super Bowl I was like, how he got the nickname the Golden Palomino and what he thinks about Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders.

Pete was recently invited to Dallas to interview Texas Tech Ring of Honor Gridiron Godfather Donny Anderson as he was awarded the Doak Walker Legends award.(Pete Christy, KCBD)

