Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police seeking more details in deadly shooting investigation

An investigation is underway following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th Street
An investigation is underway following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th Street(Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are again asking for the public’s help for more details on a deadly Central Lubbock shooting.

39-year-old Clifton Holman died of gunshot wounds after what police are describing as an “altercation” at a business being used as an illegal after-hours club.

Investigators say although 50-year-old Patrick Bradley is charged and in custody related to this case, they are still seeking more details on the actual homicide and suspect or suspects.

Patrick Bradley, 50
Patrick Bradley, 50(Lubbock Police Department)

Bradley is charged with aggravated assault in connection to Holman’s murder. Police believe Bradley and Holmon got into a fight because Bradley held Holman responsible for a 2022 murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

RELATED STORIES:

Metro Unit asking for public’s help locating aggravated assault suspect

Police asking for public help in deadly shooting investigation

Man shot, killed Saturday accused of responsibility for 2022 death

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury enters second day of deliberation, considering death penalty for Hollis Daniels
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in south Texas
LPD received the call at 10:15 p.m.
Injury reported in crash on 19th Street, jaws of life requested
Charles Sanchez, 37
Jury sentences Charles Sanchez to two years prison, 10 years probation
Hollis Daniels III testifies in his capital murder trial.
Hollis Daniels III takes stand in Week 3 of capital murder trial

Latest News

Acapella in Concert at Broadway Church of Christ Monday, Feb. 27.
Acapella in Concert at Broadway Church of Christ
Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury enters second day of deliberation, considering death penalty for Hollis Daniels
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Jury deliberations continue in Hollis Daniels trial
Lubbock County Judge William Eichman is encouraging people to respect the role of a juror as...
Judge outlines juror’s responsibilities as trials pick up speed in Lubbock County Courthouse