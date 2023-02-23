Police seeking more details in deadly shooting investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are again asking for the public’s help for more details on a deadly Central Lubbock shooting.

39-year-old Clifton Holman died of gunshot wounds after what police are describing as an “altercation” at a business being used as an illegal after-hours club.

Investigators say although 50-year-old Patrick Bradley is charged and in custody related to this case, they are still seeking more details on the actual homicide and suspect or suspects.

Patrick Bradley, 50 (Lubbock Police Department)

Bradley is charged with aggravated assault in connection to Holman’s murder. Police believe Bradley and Holmon got into a fight because Bradley held Holman responsible for a 2022 murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

